Residents of the Donetsk oblast with Ukrainian citizenship can only sell their real estate in Donetsk with permission from moscow.

This was stated by Anastasia Melnychayko, who claims to be the president of the “Notarial Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic” on one of the separatist TV channels.”People who hold citizenship of countries that carry out unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation cannot dispose of their property that belongs to them”, – she said. According to russian laws, collaborationist notaries do not have the right to certify real estate transactions involving

Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories of Ukraine.Melnychayko clarified that allegedly the only option is to obtain permission from the russian government in moscow.moscow.

P.S. According to Decrees No. 79 dated February 28, 2022, and No. 81 dated March 1, 2022, by the president of the russian federation, in order to certify a transaction for the alienation of real estate or securities, where one of the parties is a non-resident of the russian federation, a notary is required to verify whether the applicant’s country of citizenship is included in the list of unfriendly states determined by the government of the russian federation. If this fact is confirmed, the notary must request the applicant to obtain permission from the government commission to carry out the specified transaction.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...