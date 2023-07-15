At the front, parity in artillery will appear, at the end of summer “it will be hot” – expert

Nadia Prishlyak11:34, 07/15/233 min.477

Minefields remain a problem for the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The density of mining here is much higher than it is determined by the combat regulations of the Russian army, the expert noted.

The end of July and August will be hellish at the front. Cluster munitions provided to Ukraine by America will be able to provide parity with enemy artillery, military expert Vladislav Seleznev said on the air of the telethon.

He noted that the slowness of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is explained by the fact that the Russians had 9 months to carefully prepare for it – to carry out not only the construction of engineering and fortifications, but also tightly mined the approaches to their trenches.

“The density of mining is much higher than it is determined by the combat regulations of the Russian army – at the level of one mine per square meter. This is an extremely high density of mining. There will be a lot of work for Ukrainian sappers, because it will first be necessary to create passages in minefields,” Seleznev said. .

According to him, the Russian invaders are also remotely trying to mine those areas where the Ukrainian defense forces operate.

“Therefore, we do not see such large-scale advances at the front now, as we saw during the Kharkov operation, because here, before moving forward, enemy mines must be removed,” he added.

At the same time, the enemy actively uses artillery and air attacks, so “the liberation of every meter of Ukrainian land is a feat.”Seleznev stressed that we must remember that the enemy has concentrated 400,000 personnel for the war in Ukraine:

“We must remember that, in addition to the southern direction, we have a difficult situation in the Liman and Kupyansk directions. threat.

The end of July and August are going to be hellish, and that’s obvious.”Answering the question of how the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine will affect the course of the war, the expert noted that this would ensure “parity with enemy artillery.”

“Because recently we have been feeling a shortage of artillery ammunition. Because the current war is a war of artillery. Therefore, ammunition with a cluster component will make it possible to destroy the enemy and his equipment on parity terms,” Seleznev said.

