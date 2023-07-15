07/15/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Ukrainian soldiers attacked the location of Russian armored vehicles in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporozhye region. “Hello” from the defenders on July 14, who attacked a repair shop in the village of Magedovo, Pologovsky district, where just the day before the invaders dragged 28 of their tanks.

After the first attack, 10 Russian tanks were burned to the ground, and subsequently almost the same number were turned into scrap metal. The details of the strike were told in the local edition of “Ria Melitopol”.

According to the newspaper, on July 14, at 18:25, Ukrainian soldiers attacked a workshop in the temporarily occupied village of Magedovo. 28 enemy tanks were kept there. The invaders drove into the village in a column the day before, and the scouts of the “Skazhenі Pandy” group found out about this.

According to the scouts, the Russians complained that they were forced to move on caterpillar tracks from Mariupol. Also, Russian tankers-mechanics bought electrical wires and welding machines in local stores to repair equipment and weld anti-tank gratings.

The defenders delivered the second blow to the invaders at about 20:00.

“Yes, the fuckers were wasting time and money in vain.” The artillery quickly worked out at the coordinates indicated by the scouts. After the arrival of the first shells, 10 tanks immediately burned to the ground. A jeep, too, the newspaper writes.

Within two hours, more attacks doubled the number of enemy tanks turned into scrap metal.

The Rashists did not even have time to recover, when two hours later artillery poured more rounds into the compound. After the second attack, the enemy lost 7 more tanks. Those that remained were definitely not combat-ready, the journalists noted.

Recall that the Defense Forces liquidated 590 Russian invaders and dozens of their equipment the previous day. The irretrievable losses of the Russian Federation in manpower during the full-scale aggression reached 237,180 people.

It was also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the counteroffensive in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions and hold the defense in the east.

We have only verified information in the Telegram channel Obozrevatel , Threads and Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...