Armed Forces Of Ukraine Defeated Large Convoy Of Russian Equipment In Zaporizhzhia With HIMARS

The blow was delivered on a key sector of the front for a breakthrough.

15.07.2023

Ukrainian soldiers defeated a column of Russian equipment in Zaporizhzhia. The attacks on the column of invaders were carried out with the help of MLRS HIMARS.

The Ukrainian military captured the defeat of the invaders on video. It was published by Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazansky.

“Destruction by HIMARS of a column of Russian equipment in Zaporizhzhia. I thought that they had already stopped moving in such columns after all the stories of 2022. But no. Untrainable, they are,” wrote Kazansky.

The video shows how a rather large convoy of Russian military equipment is driving along a field road. At this time, HIMARS “catches up” with it, turning the “armor” into piles of flaming scrap metal.

