AFU changed tactics due to heavy losses at the beginning of the counteroffensive – NYT

Yuri Kobzar15:38, 07/15/23

Instead of trying to quickly break through to the Russian positions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine focused on artillery strikes.

The Ukrainian command revised the tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the heavy losses suffered in the first days of the counteroffensive. The New York Times writes about it .

In the first two weeks of Ukraine’s grueling counter-offensive, up to 20% of the weapons sent to the battlefield were damaged or destroyed, according to U.S. and European officials, according to US and European officials. to fight back the Russians,” the newspaper writes.

In the following weeks, the publication’s interlocutors claim that in the following weeks, the “amazing casualty rate” dropped to about 10%, which allowed more troops and equipment to be saved for a major offensive operation, which, according to the Ukrainians, is yet to come.

Instead of active offensive operations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now focusing on wearing down Russian forces with artillery and long-range missiles, writes NYT.

American officials interviewed acknowledged the slowdown in the offensive, but noted that the Armed Forces continue to move, but more consciously and skillfully navigating the minefields. According to them, with the supply of cluster munitions from the United States, the pace may increase.

