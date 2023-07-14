US to buy old Hawk air defense systems from Taiwan for Ukraine – China Times

Irina Pogorelaya20:23, 07/14/231 min.890

The air defense systems will be transferred to Ukraine to combat Russian drones and aircraft at low altitudes.

The United States will buy decommissioned MIM-23 Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) from the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense, in order to later transfer them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of a new military assistance package.

According to sources from the Taiwanese newspaper China Times , we are talking about 23 MIM-23 Hawk units, which were withdrawn from service with the Taiwanese army only in June this year.

“The air defense systems will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight Russian drones and aircraft at low altitudes,” the source said.

In a commentary to Taiwan News , the Taiwan Ministry of Defense stated that the weapons are being disposed of in accordance with the rules and will be replaced by the Sky Bow III (TK-3) complex.

The Ukrainian military is preparing for an offensive in the Kherson directionAccording to the Taiwan Air Force, Hawk missiles were used in 41 combat exercises between 1965 and 2017, successfully hitting targets 90% of the time.

US assistance to Ukraine

The United States has regularly provided assistance to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. In anticipation of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the US authorities said that they had done everything possible to best prepare the Ukrainian military for this operation.And on June 20, it became known that the United States overestimated the cost of military assistance provided to Ukraine . We are talking about $6.2 billion.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...