Tim Scott walks tightrope on sending cluster bombs to Ukraine if he were president

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By Seth McLaughlin

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott refused Friday to condemn President Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military assistance package — a move that has sparked blowback from human rights activists as well as voters who fear the nation is going to get dragged into World War III.

The South Carolina senator instead insisted that if he were president the current situation would have never materialized, saying there would be enough resources to provide weapons other than cluster bombs.

“If I was president of the United States, we wouldn’t have to,” Mr. Scott said at the Family Leadership Summit’s Principle Over Politics session in Iowa. “Under my administration, we would have the resources and a defensive-industrial complex that provides the weapons that we need and other Western allies need. We wouldn’t be in this position at all.”

Just under six months from the first votes being cast in the Iowa caucuses, the gathering of social and religious conservatives in Des Moines was seen by some as the official starting gun in the GOP nomination race.

The gathering follows President Biden’s decision to authorize the military to call up 3,000 reserve troops to augment the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and send Ukraine cluster munitions that have been banned by many countries.

