“They dug in here for over a year”: the commander of the Marines revealed the details of a fierce counteroffensive

Marta Gichko19:28, 07/14/234 min.435

The soldiers of the colonel’s unit are motivated to capture the Russians, because they do not leave hope to return their brothers who were captured in the surrounded Mariupol.

Troops from the 36th Marine Brigade were the spearhead of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and advanced eight kilometers into Russian lines in southern Ukraine .

The commander of the soldiers, Colonel Victor Sikoza, revealed the details of the fierce battles.

According to The New York Times , Sikoza commanded troops in a bitter week-long struggle to capture a single Russian position.

However, later he received disturbing news: the Russians used this time to build another fortification behind it.”They are still building their defenses. They continue to do so,” the colonel said.

According to the publication, Viktor Sikoza is only one of the commanders, but his stories coincide with the official statements of Ukraine about the firmly fortified positions of Russia. Last week, the colonel led the assault on a forested area, partially surrounded by a swamp. Russian troops dug in and mined the only path for armored vehicles.

The assault had to be on foot. The infantry infiltrated the forest and fought at close range.”We are Marines – we are aggressive,” Sikosa said.According to him, a Russian military company, about 80 people, dug in among the trees.

The colonel described how the decisive turn took place when his troops captured two bunkers and a trench line at the edge of the forest, partially depriving the Russians of the opportunity to replenish the group and forcing them to retreat.His soldiers captured the positions, and with them the prisoners. The soldiers of this brigade have great motivation, because in the encircled Mariupol more than 1000 marines were taken prisoner.

“We want to exchange them for our guys,” the colonel said of the Russian prisoners.The newspaper notes that Viktor Sikoza has his own history of fighting the Russian occupiers. In 2014, he left Crimea.

If the counteroffensive is successful, Ukrainian artillery will take control of the Crimean Isthmus, cutting Russian supply lines.However, the counteroffensive is now proceeding slowly. President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that the counteroffensive is not going as fast as some allies had hoped, and U.S. officials have said Ukraine is losing Western-provided armor in minefields.

“The enemy has been fortifying here for more than a year. This (counteroffensive – UNIAN) is not going at the pace we expected,” the colonel said, when artillery shots were heard every minute in the background.

According to him, the Russians have prepared three lines of defense, installed additional concrete anti-tank barriers and attracted reserve troops.

It’s hard to influence the situation.”Unfortunately, we do not have enough high-precision weapons to hit targets at long range,” the colonel said, noting that his troops still achieved some success.Lieutenant Yevgeny told the publication that he shot down a Russian attack helicopter with a Javelin anti-tank guided missile, a rarity for this ground-attack weapon.

Although the brigade uses mostly Soviet artillery systems, it has managed to hit Russian barracks far behind the front lines, Ukrainian officers say. Sometimes the barracks of the Russians are calculated from the outrageous videos of the occupiers themselves.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...