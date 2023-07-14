“The enemy can and should be killed on its territory”: Zaluzny spoke about the winning strategy in conditions of limited resources

14.07.2023

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said that Western allies are afraid to transfer long-range weapons to Kyiv because they are afraid of escalation. Despite this, Ukraine will beat the enemy on its territory, using weapons of its own production for this.

The military leader said this in an interview with The Washington Post, published on Friday, July 14. The journalists recalled that the Western allies set a condition for longer-range missiles and other equipment: they cannot be used to strike at Russian territory.

According to Zaluzhny, the army uses Ukrainian-made weapons to strike across the border and will not ask anyone for permission to do this, because the main goal of our country is to save the people and return the territories occupied by Russia.

“To save my people, why should I ask someone for permission what to do in enemy territory? For some reason, I must think that I’m not allowed to do anything there. Why? Because Putin will use nuclear weapons? Children, who die, it doesn’t matter,” the general said.

Zaluzhny stressed that in a war the enemy can and should be destroyed on his own territory.“This is our problem, and it is up to us to decide how to kill this enemy. On its territory, it is possible and necessary to kill in a war. If our partners are afraid to use their weapons, we use ours. Exactly as much as necessary,” he said.

The publication also writes that conducting a counteroffensive in order to return Ukrainian cities captured by Russian invaders requires large resources. In particular, these are long-range missiles, shells, modern F-16 fighter jets.

Recall that earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said: he is “enraged” by complaints that the long-awaited counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly began more slowly than expected. The general said that our soldiers need more of every type of weapon, shells, and modern western fighters.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Zaluzhny said that modern fighters are critically needed by the Ukrainian army to liberate all of its territories. At the same time, he stressed that we are not talking about hundreds of aircraft.

According to him, Ukrainian aircraft cannot yet compete with Russian Su-35 fighters.

