Roman Sheremeta

July 14

There are still many people who “admire russian culture.” Mostly they are brainwashed and morally bankrupt individuals, such as Pope Francis and alike. Such people believe that it is “Putin’s war against Ukraine.” These beliefs couldn’t be further from truth.

Putin is a symptom of a much bigger sickness. The sickness of imperialism and superiority that came from the russian culture. Colonial imperialism would have been impossible to sustain without the belief system it promoted. Russian culture created Vladimir Putin.

In russian and soviet media, the language of the oppressed countries has been portrayed as stupid, while russian language has been depicted as intelligent, the language of science and education. Similarly, the clothing, rituals, history, and literature of colonized people have been ridiculed.

Even the beloved Dostoyevsky in his “Diary of a Writer,” expressed his hope for people “all the way to India” to “become convinced of the invincibility of the white tsar.” Similarly, Pushkin in his poem “The Prisoner of the Caucasus” commends the violent subjugation of the Caucasus people and proudly declares that “everything is subject to the russian sword.”

Virtually all famous russian writers helped to justify russia’s imperialist policies, promoted russian exceptionalism or excluded the voices of oppressed nations. Russian culture created Vladimir Putin. Thus, even if you take out Putin, nothing will change. He is a symptom of a much bigger sickness.

…………

OLEKSII GONCHARENKO

July 14

Today is exactly a year since Russia carried out a terrorist attack in the center of Vinnytsia.

The peaceful city was attacked by “caliber” missiles in the morning. An office building was completely destroyed. 27 people were killed, including small children, and 202 were injured.

Then these morazoti told how destroyed “Nato headquarters”.

By the way, on that day, July 14, a conference was held in The Hague on the responsibility of the Russian Federation for military crimes in Ukraine.

I am sure that the responsibility for all Russians who are behind these terrible crimes will surely come.

And some generals should be afraid to even go jogging. Payback will find everyone.

Like this: Like Loading...