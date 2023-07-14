Russia did not supply Iran with any of the fifty paid Su-35 fighters

Oleg Davygora00:41, 07/15/232 minutes.185

The problems with the purchase of military equipment from Moscow became known from the statement of the commander of the Iranian Air Force, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

Russia did not supply Iran with a large batch of Su-35 fighters, which Tehran paid for in full and expected to receive in 2023.According to Bourse & Bazaar , citing sources familiar with the matter, Tehran ordered 50 fighter jets from Moscow during Hassan Rouhani’s second presidential term, which ended in 2021. Then Russia promised to fulfill the contract in 2023.

Now, however, no source among Iranian officials expects Moscow to keep its word.

As for the purchase of Su-35 fighters [from Russia], we need them, but we don’t know when they will be delivered to our squadron,” Vahedi said in an interview with state television.

New fighter jets are needed by Tehran to renew the air force fleet, which mainly consists of American aircraft that were in service even before the 1979 revolution.

Relations between Russia and Iran – details

Iran supplied Russia not only with kamikadhe drones, ammunition, but also gunpowder for rockets and barrels for 122-mm howitzers D-30 and 125-mm howitzers for T-72 tanks, military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko said, citing information in open sources.

Russia has doubted the territorial integrity of Iran . Iran protested against contesting the ownership of the islands in the Gulf and asked Russia to “correct its position” on this issue.

