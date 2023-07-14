Putin “swallowed”: Girkin appreciated the throwing of the leader of the Russian Federation at a meeting with the “Wagnerites”

Veronika Prokhorenko12:38, 14.07.233 min.6083

The terrorist appreciated the “behind-the-scenes” meeting between Putin and 35 Wagner PMC commanders in the Kremlin.

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin-Strelkov appreciated the backstage meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and 35 Wagner PMC commanders.It should be noted that Putin called the mercenaries and the founder of the organization Yevgeny Prigozhin “on the carpet” to the Kremlin on July 10 in order to persuade the “Wagnerites”, despite the attempted rebellion, to continue fighting in Ukraine.

Yesterday, the leader of the Russian Federation revealed the relevant details of the conversation with the Russian media and ran into the wrath of the terrorist Girkin in Telegram .

According to the former “DNR” militant, at the meeting Putin was forced to “swallow” and agree that Prigozhin and his gang were not going to fight in the Russian Armed Forces.

“The president nobly invites yesterday’s rebels to continue defending the country in the ranks of the armed forces. The rebels nod in agreement, but the Pakhan (Prigozhin – UNIAN) lounging imposingly in the front row declares that “the guys do not agree.” The president “swallows” and agrees with the opinion of the ataman , promises to look for other options. Curtain,” Girkin said.

He appreciated Putin’s phrase that PMC “Wagner” does not legally exist and said that this is a convenient explanation for the “Wagnerites”, who constitutionally have the right to perceive the power of the leader of the Russian Federation “nothing more than a feature of the relief” in Russia.

“In the Wagner universe, there is only Pakhan (Prigozhin), and the Russian Federation and its president are nothing more than features of the terrain in which the PMC operates. Realizing this fact and realizing that he can neither punish nor even dissolve a non-existent organization, the president fell into into prostration and retired in thought … What could the president do, who for a year and a half has been diligently evading the constitutional duties of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief?” Girkin denounced Putin.

The terrorist concluded that, following the results of negotiations in the Kremlin, the Wagner detachments were allowed to continue to earn money on the war in Africa, and for Putin there was only one option left:

“The president took up the usual” BDSM “- he began to complain to the public that he was again” cheated “, humiliated and not worth a penny, the old fool …” – said Girkin.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...