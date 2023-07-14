Prigozhin was shown in a negligee: in social networks they laugh and appeal to Shoigu and Gerasimov

Anastasia Pechenyuk15:38, 07/14/234 min.29997

The photo that surfaced on social networks could have been taken in the Wagner camp near Osipovichi in Belarus.

Now that the presence of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who organized the disastrous “camp on Moscow”, is limited in public space, his fate remains vague, and his whereabouts are speculated.

Interest in the figure of “Putin’s Chef” who “missed from the radar” is also warmed up in the Kremlin – both by the details of the negotiations between the dictator and the leader of the “Wagnerites” after the mutiny, and by Vladimir Putin’s statements that the PMC “does not exist”.

Against this background, on the morning of July 14, a photo of a man resembling Prigozhin, who is sitting on a bed in a tent in only a T-shirt and underwear, surfaced on Russian pro-war Telegram channels.

The photo was quickly circulated with suggestions that it was current and was taken in the camp of “Wagnerites” near Osipovichi in Belarus, where the leader of the mercenaries was reported to have fled after the mutiny.

This was soon doubted: Russian sources began to claim that the picture appeared in one of the chats, and in the metadata of the original photo, the date of shooting is 7:24 am on June 12 (in the later version of the message – July 12).

The project “Belarusian Gayun” notes that Prigozhin’s aircraft flew to Belarus for the third time recently (to the Machulishchi airfield) on the eve of the expected shooting date – July 11.

“In other words, if this photo was really taken on July 12 at 7:24, then this fully confirms that Yevgeny Prigozhin flew to Machulishchi on the evening of July 11, was taken by helicopter to a tent camp in the village of Tsel, spent the night there and flew away from Machulishchi to the next day… We assumed that Prigozhin had inspected the tent camp a few more days ago, and in a closed report we shared the data with partners,” the project notes.

In “BG” they emphasize that the situation in the tent is similar to the one that could be seen in other photos from the tent camp near Osipovichi – the same flooring, the same white tent.

An unpresentable photo of the leader of thousands of mercenaries participating in the bloody war against Ukraine caused a strong reaction in social networks. Users massively recalled Prigozhin’s emotional video with the phrase “Shoigu, Gerasimov!

Where the fuck is the ammunition?”, the Russian fake about the allegedly crucified in Slavyansk “a little boy, in shorts, in a T-shirt” and a recent statement by Putin, who, after confessing that the PMC “Wagner” was financed from the federal budget of the Russian Federation, began to assert that “a group [of mercenaries] exists, but legally does not exist.”

Consequences of Prigozhin’s rebellion – latest news

Earlier this week, it became known that after the “justice march” of Wagner mercenaries to Moscow and the subsequent “moving” of PMCs and their leader to Belarus, a meeting between Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin took place in the Russian Federation with the participation of the heads of the National Guard and the Foreign Intelligence Service .

Putin, who called Prigozhin a ” traitor ” and stated that the PMC received funding from the budget , commenting on this meeting , said that “Wagner” does not exist: “PMC” Wagner “does not exist!

We do not have a law on private military organizations! It simply does not exist ! That is, if there is no law, then there is no PMC.”Political strategist Abbas Gallyamov is sure that Putin and Prigogine have made a deal. He named her conditions.

