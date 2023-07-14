Angela Bachevskaya02:00, 07/14/232 minutes.5249According to the Russian dictator, 35 people attended that meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on his meeting with Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries.

The dictator stressed that such an organization does not exist, at least legally. “Well, PMC Wagner doesn’t exist!

We don’t have a law on private military organizations! It simply doesn’t exist! That is, if there is no law, then there is no PMC. (…) There is a group, but legally it does not exist!

This a separate issue related to real legalization. But this is an issue that should be discussed in the State Duma, in the government.

It is not an easy issue, “the Russian edition of Kommersant quotes him as saying .According to the President of the Russian Federation, 35 people attended that meeting.

The dictator added that he “gave an assessment of the ‘actions’ of the Wagnerites” in the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine and during the June uprising.

Putin noted that he offered the “Wagnerites” several options for employment, “including under the guidance of their direct commander with the call sign Seda.”

The Russian dictator stressed that most of the Wagner PMC mercenaries who were at the meeting nodded their heads at his proposals, but Prigozhin did not see this and replied that “the guys do not agree with such a decision.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...