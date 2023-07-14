One year ago today. July 14th 2022 terror rained down from the skies:

Shortly before 11am, leaving speech therapy, Iryna Dmytriyeva and her four year old daughter Elizaveta “Liza” (they called her “Sunny Flower”), emerged to walk along the pavement on one side of Vinnytsia’s central Premehoy Square. Liza proudly pushing her own baby carriage on the way to the park. It was, in other words a typical, happy morning for Liza. Liza loved Ukrainian sunflowers, 🌻 sharing loads of smiles with everyone, and was very fond of music played on a violin.🎻 She never made it home. The enemy fired three Kalibr cruise missiles from the “Krasnodar” submarine about 200 miles away in the Black Sea. Liza’s day ended in a flash of fire and metallic shrapnel from the strike, which resulted in the deaths of 27 civilians, including Liza and two other children. More than 70 were hospitalized, and 202 people sought medical assistance. A local newspaper spoke to a friend of Iryna – known as Ira- as she travelled to the hospital where she was being treated. “Liza died on the spot. I can’t say more. It’s too difficult.” Her mother survived the initial blast with serious injuries. What Iryna remembers, reliving the horror of that July morning in her first interview since leaving the hospital, is a deafening noise overhead that she thought was a plane. She looked up to see a “massive” missile and immediately crouched down to try to shield her child. “There wasn’t time to do anything,” Iryna told the Washington Post. ” It was over in a flash.”. In a dream Iryna had the day after the attack, she saw Liza in her white dress , surrounded by bright yellow smoke. She embraced her daughter, who then moved away. She tried to reach for Liza’s hand, but she couldn’t quite grasp it. “I asked Liza to take me with her,” Liza told her mother, “You have to live.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian assault had hit two community facilities and a medical center, as well as houses and vehicles. Areas hit were, the wedding hall (a well known landmark), a building next door that was the site of a photography studio where a continual stream of children had their pictures taken for school albums, and a cultural center used by retired veterans. The area had not experienced significant attacks since early March. “What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?” President Zelenskyy said. Olena Zelenska, said she recognized the little girl from a Christmas video she made to celebrate the Holidays. “Liza, managed to paint not only herself, her Holiday dress , but also all the other children, me, the cameramen and the director with paints.” “Today we were horrified to see a photo of an overturned baby carriage from Vinnytsia. And then , reading the news, I realized that I knew this girl,” Zelenska said. The two young boys, whom were also killed in the brazen Russian attack on civilians were ages 7 and 13. Maksim Zharii, who was seven, died alongside his mother Viktoriia. I didn’t find the name of the second boy who was murdered. As of the 500th day of the intensification of genocide by Russia against Ukraine, over 500 children have been killed and over a thousand more have been maimed. Quote from the Defense Intelligence: “All Moscow slaughters, murderers of Ukrainian children, and all war criminals will be brought to justice by Ukraine. The day of reckoning will come – sooner or later, but inevitably.”. The Ukrainian army said in a Telegram post on July 19th 2022, that Stanislav Rzhitsky was in command of the submarine that carried out the deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia. Rzhitsky, Capt. of the ” Krasnodar” submarine (which is still active in the RF BSF, was killed just four days prior to the one year mark of that cowardly terroristic attack. On July 10th 2023, in the Russian city of Krasnodar, Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the mobilisation department and former submarine commander, whom was involved in the missile strikes on Vinnytsia and other Ukrainian cities, was shot dead during a morning jog. On 11th of July 2023, The Investigative Committee of Russia reported about the detention of a man 64, on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Rzhitsky.

Like this: Like Loading...