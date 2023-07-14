​How Does the russian Army Want to Fool Ukrainians on Battlefield – Occupiers Showed Rather Unsuccessful Replicas of Their Weapons

The use of dummies, decoys, and mock ups on the battlefield will not surprise anyone, but here too there must be an adequate approach, because deception of the enemy is not only an art, but also a necessity to counteract modern means of intelligence

Askillfully made mock-up of one or another type of weapons and military equipment is able to attract the attention of the enemy and force him to waste both time and ammunition on the destruction of the “false target”, and to divert resources to solving this false task. Although evidence of such activity, for obvious reasons, does not always reach the general public, since 2014, both the Ukrainian and Russian military actively use dummies, decoys, and mock ups to mislead the enemy.

Inflatable model of the S-300 air defense system of the occupiers / Illustrative photo



Although modern drones provide a fairly high-quality picture that allows you to see a number of important details, a well-prepared position and a realistic layout can well deceive the enemy, which the Ukrainian military has repeatedly demonstrated in practice.

However, sometimes there are rather unsuccessful samples. For example, recently Russian propagandists demonstrated on social networks variants of weapon models, the realism of which is perceived ironically by the occupiers themselves.

For example, in the photo above – what the drone operator should mistake for a KamAZ truck, and in the photo below – what, apparently, should convince that this pile of wooden boxes is a the Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system.

Although the version disguised by branches looks a bit better, it is also difficult to imagine that it is capable of playing the role of the same truck or, even more so, the Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system – although, if you include imagination, then such a “stacking” could well turn out to be a small ammunition deport.

In fact, such a forgery can be put on the same page as another favorite pastime of the occupiers, namely, the armoring of trucks with wood, which has objectively reached a new unattainable level, when Ural trucks are almost serially tuned with wooden planks.

