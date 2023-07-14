French Defense Ministry doesn’t consider missile supplies to Ukraine as escalation

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu believes that the supply of missiles to Ukraine is necessary for its defense and will not lead to an escalation of the military conflict with Russia.According to Ukrinform, Lecornu expressed this opinion in a commentary for BFM TV.“

Putin is counting on the fact that support (for Ukraine in the West) will weaken, both political support in parliaments and public support. Putin is waging a war of attrition. We have to collectively explain why it is useful, important and necessary to help Ukraine defend itself.

We must explain that the supply of missiles is not an escalation and does not involve anyone in a direct military conflict with Russia. It is not ‘irresponsible’ as we have heard from some far-right and sometimes far-left political leaders,” the minister said.

Lecornu also added that French politicians who oppose the supply of weapons to Ukraine do so because they have “a special relationship with Moscow.”

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, July 11, that France would send Ukraine long-range SCALP missiles, which are analogous to the British Storm Shadow.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...