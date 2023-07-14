Former Kremlin Prisoner Sentsov Receives France’s Highest Award

Nadia Prishlyak21:57, 07/14/233 min.102

The Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko received the same award.

French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsin presented Oleg Sentsov and writer Oksana Zabuzhko with the highest award, the Order of the Legion of Honor, from French President Emmanuel Macron.This was reported by the French Embassy in Ukraine.

The ambassador asked Sentsov how he felt, as he had recently been wounded. At the same time, he stressed that Sentsov went to war as a volunteer to fight the Russian invaders.

“Your presence here today (we are talking about the award ceremony, which took place in St. Sophia of Kyiv – UNIAN) is already almost a miracle,” Etienne de Ponsin stressed. Sentsov replied that after the restoration he would return to duty.

The ambassador noted that Sentsov is a filmmaker with an active public position, who participated in the Euromaidan, opposed the annexation of Crimea, was arrested by Russia and sentenced to 20 years in prison for “participation in the preparation of terrorist acts”, was serving a sentence in a colony in Western Siberia.

At the same time, he recalled that with the support of the world community, including France, Sentsov was released on September 7, 2019 as part of a prisoner exchange.

“The award we are presenting is another indication of France’s support for your struggle during your imprisonment.

More broadly, my country, like all EU countries, actively supports Ukraine in its struggle for independence and freedom.

We continue to help you militarily at every opportunity, primarily because Ukraine is part – now irrevocably – of a large European family,” Etienne de Ponsin stressed.

He thanked all those who volunteered for the army and, in general, all those who fight on the fronts, because “they are fighting for their freedom, but, in reality, they are also fighting for our freedom.

“Also today, the Ambassador of France to Ukraine presented Oksana Zabuzhko with the award of the Chevalier of the Order of the Legion of Honor.Etienne de Ponsin noted that Zabuzhko is one of the most important Ukrainian writers.

“If your works have been translated into more than 20 languages, including French, as well as Farsi, they are also published in one of the most difficult literary markets in terms of access – the US market.

Let’s just remember your novel “Field Studies in Ukrainian sex”, which was released in 1996 and which is considered the first bestseller of independent Ukraine and remains the most translated work of Ukrainian prose in the world,” he stressed.

The diplomat also noted that Zabuzhko took an active part in two Ukrainian revolutions – 2004 and 2014, drawing the attention of the international community to the desire of the majority of Ukrainians for rapprochement with the EU.

Sentsov at war

The other day, Oleg Sentsov posted a video on Facebook, where he says that he received a shell shock and should be evacuated from the battlefield, like three of his brothers who received shrapnel wounds. He noted that this happened in close combat with the enemy.

But the soldiers completed the task, held their positions, which made it possible for the Defense Forces to continue the counteroffensive. Sentsov spoke about his combat experience

