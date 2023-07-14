Erdogan tells Putin to extend grain deal – Reuters

Elena Kovalenko16:51, 07/14/231 min.3885

Erdogan said the deal should be extended.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, July 14, that he “agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin” that the agreement allowing the Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain should be extended.Speaking to reporters, Erdogan noted that the deal should be extended from July 17 thanks to the efforts of the United Nations and Turkey itself, Reuters reports.

As stated in the material, the European Commission is helping the UN and Turkey to extend the deal on grain and is ready to “examine all solutions.”

