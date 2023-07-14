scradge1

Boris: no “land for peace” deal is possible. We should stop faffing around. Ukraine must WIN

  1. He wants British bases in Ukraine as part of the security guarantees.
    Amen to that.
    He sounds off in his usual style but chooses his words carefully on Trump, which suggests to me that he expects a Trump victory.
    The double whammy could be a Marxist Labour victory in the UK. Sir Kier Starmer has tried to distance himself from his Russian agent predecessor: JeremIRA CorbLenin, but his party is still riddled with peaceniks and putler grovellers.

