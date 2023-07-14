After the deoccupation, Crimea is planned to be sown with medical cannabis

As part of the implementation of the “Strategy for Economic Recovery of Crimea” it is planned to grow medical cannabis on the territory of the peninsula.Tamila Tasheva, the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the ARC, reported this on Facebook , the Industrial Portal reports with reference to Ukrinform .

She noted that the relevant item was included in the “Strategy for Economic Recovery of Crimea”, on which the Representation worked last year before the II Summit of the “Crimean Platform” together with the Kyiv School of Economics, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine and the Center for Defense Strategies.

“Cultivation of medical cannabis in certain regions of Crimea (after its legalization in Ukraine). Also, promoting the production of medical products based on cannabis and its export to other countries where this substance has been legalized.” Many cool ideas were included in the final document, and this very idea was reflected in the document a year ago,” Tasheva said.

