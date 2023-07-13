Ukraine will receive radar stations for detecting drones from Japan

Japan will strengthen Ukraine with radar stations, which should help in the fight against Russian drones.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio during a speech at the NATO summit, Promyslovyi Portal reports with reference to Military .

Back in March, Kishida visited Ukraine and informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyi that Japan would allocate $30 million for non-lethal defense equipment through the NATO trust fund.So it is this fund that will be used to transfer the drone detection system.

In his speech at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kishida noted that the international community is at a historic turning point.

Japan will continue to strengthen cooperation with other countries to support and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law.

The Japanese leader also noted that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable.He expressed his determination to work on strengthening ties between NATO and its four partners in the Asia-Pacific region – Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.Ukraine is also interested in Japan’s support for the process of humanitarian demining.

We will remind you that the Japanese government provides not only humanitarian support to Ukraine, but also finances the transfer of military vehicles to the Ukrainian army.

In May, the Ministry of Defense of Japan handed Ukraine 100 cars and 30,000 ready-made food rations for the needs of the Armed Forces.

The Type 73 army SUVs manufactured by the Mitsubishi company were the first to go to the military of Ukraine. Also, in March, Japanese deputies bought 20 cars for the Ukrainian military at their own expense.

