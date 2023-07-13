Ukraine has already received cluster munitions from U.S. – General

13.07.2023 15:59Ukrainian forces have already received cluster munitions from the United States, but they have not used them yet.General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational grouping of troops, said this in an interview with the American TV channel CNN, Ukrinform reports.

“We just got them, we haven’t used them yet, but they can radically change [the battlefield].

The enemy also understands that with getting this ammunition, we will have an advantage. The enemy will give up that part of the terrain where it is possible to use this,” he said.

Tarnavskyi said the senior leadership of the Ukrainian army would decide on the “areas of territory where it can be used,” noting that “this is a very powerful weapon.

“Tarnavskyi emphasized the restrictions on the use of clusters, saying their use is prohibited in heavily populated areas, even if occupied by Russian forces.”The Russians think that we will use it on all areas of the front.

This is very wrong. But they are very worried,” he added.

As reported, the U.S. Department of Defense last week announced a new $800 million security assistance package to Ukraine, which includes cluster munitions.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...