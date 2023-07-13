Ukraine and France will develop joint production of spare parts for military equipment

France and Ukraine are working on the organization of joint repair of military equipment and production of spare parts for it.This is reported by the Industrial Portal with reference to the message of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov.

“The framework for the joint production of spare parts and maintenance of foreign weapons and equipment has been established,” he wrote.

This was stated in the agreement signed at the NATO summit in Vilnius between the defense ministries of Ukraine and France.It is also expected to increase military aid by 170 million euros.

AMX-10RC armored reconnaissance vehicles in service with the Ukrainian marines. A frame from Oleksiy Reznikov’s video

The agreement additionally provides for the simplification of the process of procurement and supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Also at the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will supply Ukraine with long-range SCALP missiles. They are the equivalent of the British Storm Shadow and will be supplied from stock.

