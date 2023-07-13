Trident replaces Soviet coat of arms on Motherland monument in Kyiv – work permit

13.07.2023 14:29
The State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine has issued a permit to repair the shield of the Motherland monument in Kyiv.
The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
“The design decisions provide the Trident to be placed on the monument’s shield, which corresponds to the image on the small State Emblem of Ukraine.
The Trident will replace the old Soviet coat of arms,” the statement said.It is noted that the customer of the construction is the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. Work is expected to start in the near future.
As reported, the Motherland monument was built in 1981 and is a monument of science and technology of local importance. The monument is considered the tallest monumental sculpture in Europe.In 2022, in Diia, 85% of 800,000 Ukrainians voted to replace the Soviet coat of arms with a trident.
This is something I think many Americans and others in the West may be confused about. It never bothered me, but the less I’m confused, the easier it is to understand the situation of Ukraine. Why is the Trident a symbol of Ukrainian pride and patriotic nationalism? The Trident seems to evoke notions of a strong navy and a deep connection to the sea. I know that as a weapon, it was often one of the favorites of warriors in the ancient coliseum of ancient Rome, but that’s all I know about it. Ukraine’s next to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, but as bodies of water, they don’t have full access to the larger oceans of the Mediterranean, or the Atlantic.
I think Westerners like myself would benefit from understanding more about the development of the Ukrainian Trident. Especially from what can be shown of it’s display in sovereign patriotism before the soviets forced their in and started messing with things.
Maybe this will help you more to understand the history of the Tryzub.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coat_of_arms_of_Ukraine
Sir Facts just said a couple days ago how the Motherland monument needed an upgrade.
and thanks for the information on the Tryzub.
Yes, we discussed this just the other day. I’m glad that they are finally doing it!