The Russians built a new ship for strikes on Ukraine, it failed tests twice

Evgenia Sokolenko08:51, 07/13/232 min.344

It is capable of firing eight Kalibr missiles, but did not fire a single projectile during tests.

Russian propaganda resources announced the enemy’s plans to strike Ukraine from the newly built small missile ship “Zyklon”.

The spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, clarified on the air of the telethon that this ship twice failed the necessary tests.

According to rosZMI, the “Zyklon” has on board installations for launching eight cruise missiles of the “Kalibr” type.

This is allegedly the first military ship in the last 25 years that “passed the full construction cycle at the Kerch Shipyard, including the test complex.

FullscreenPletenchuk said that Russia tried to test the Cyclone in 2021 and 2022, but without success.”But they put it into service.

Because they need the image that they launched something, revived something, replenished their fleet. However, the ship, whose main task is to launch cruise missiles, did not launch a single cruise missile,” he added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...