The project of Independence Square in Sumy, developed by an Odessa woman, won the All-Ukrainian competition  

The project for the reconstruction of Independence Square in Sumy by a second-year student of the Odessa State Academy of Civil Engineering and Architecture Victoria Dukhina became the best at the first All-Ukrainian closed student architectural competition.60 architecture students from ten Ukrainian specialized universities took part in the creative competition.

The organizers were the Ukrainian Academy of Architecture. The award ceremony took place on June 30 on the territory of the Sophia Kyiv reserve.

As Viktoria told Dumskaya, the victory was due to an extraordinary decision, exact compliance with the terms of reference and budgetary realities.

“According to the terms of reference, it was necessary to completely equip the entire square, to make it a real center of social and cultural life,” Victoria said. –

It was necessary to provide a zone for mounting a concert venue for all kinds of citywide holidays and festivals, a dry fountain zone, a recreation zone, and calculate the necessary street lighting.

The main idea of ​​the project is a radial paving and landscaping system. She must have liked the jury.

In Ukraine, in the regional centers, I have not seen such decisions.”It should be noted that the organizers of the competition plan to scale up the design solutions of the participants, including for the restoration of the infrastructure of the settlements affected by the war.

