Six more countries join declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine – Zelensky

Vitaly Saenko23:20, 07/13/233 min.233

The President is convinced that the circle of guarantors will increase.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that six more countries have joined the declaration on future security guarantees for Ukraine .

It was agreed on July 12 by the G7 countries.”Our very successful agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO continues with the preparation of agreements with countries.

Bilateral agreements. Only a day has passed since Vilnius, and six countries have already joined the seven largest democracies of the world with which we agreed security guarantees yesterday,” – said the President in his evening address to the Ukrainians.

In particular, these are the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. At the same time, Zelensky is convinced that the circle of guarantors will increase.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...