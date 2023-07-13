Yuri Kobzar16:21, 07/13/234 min.1126

Russian children and teenagers are brought up in the belief that death in war is an honor.

The Kremlin is actively developing the Yunarmiya for children and teenagers .

But this is not just another tool for recruiting “cannon fodder” for the war, but an element of Russia’s preparation for a long-term war. Ian Garner, an expert on Russian culture and military propaganda, expressed this opinion in his article for Newsweek .The Russian Yunarmiya, created by the Ministry of Defense in 2016, is now expanding rapidly and already has 1.3 million members – children and adolescents.

This organization, which has common features with the German Hitler Youth and the Soviet Pioneers, is called upon to explain to the younger generation of Russians that “their country is surrounded by mortal enemies, that only war can bring peace and that there is no greater feat than to die for the Motherland.” Garner notes that modern information technologies are actively used to brainwash young Russians, which is a much more effective tool than clumsy television propaganda.

READ ALSO:It became known who buys the assets of foreign companies leaving the Russian Federation for a penny (list)Medical collapse in Mariupol: people are ready to buy places in kilometer-long queues to see a doctorSilent support for Russian aggression went sideways to China: what is happeningIt became known who buys the assets of foreign companies leaving the Russian Federation for a penny (list)Medical collapse in Mariupol: people are ready to buy places in kilometer-long queues to see a doctorSilent support for Russian aggression went sideways to China: what is happeningIt became known who buys the assets of foreign companies leaving the Russian Federation for a penny (list)

Through funny memes, online games and TikTok-style videos, the Yunarmiya turns the grim reality of death on the battlefield into something inspiring.

As an illustrative example, Garner cites one of the TikTok videos published by the official Yunarmiya account.

In this video, a young man in military uniform during a military parade approaches a girl in Yunarmiya uniform, gets down on one knee and, apparently, proposes marriage to her. Yunarmiya propagandaYunarmiya propagandaHundreds of these videos, which have made their way onto the social media feeds of young Russians, echo the message from teenage soldiers and Kremlin-paid celebrities and influencers.

The Yunarmiya is not a place to die in a war that Russian millennials seem to hate. where dreams come true,” writes Garner.The analyst notes that one main message is visible behind all the Yunarmiya propaganda: the best Russians are those who die for their country.

There are many propaganda videos on the net that draw a direct parallel between the young soldiers who died in World War II against Nazi Germany and the same young guys killed in the current war against Ukraine.

The death of Yunarmiya graduates in the war is presented by propaganda not as a tragedy, but is used for pretentious “patriotic holidays”. Garner cites the example of one Nikita Nedzelsky, a 20-year-old volunteer from the Siberian city of Noyabrsk who died trying to take over Ukraine.

The funeral ceremony was attended by representatives of the press, public figures, local veterans, schoolchildren and “fighters” of the Yunarmiya.

“Vladimir Putin may die or be overthrown even tomorrow. But when young Russians are told that the war in their country is existential and their fallen saints, it will not be easy for them to unlearn the militarism that has gripped the country. The West must be on the alert. Putin today is not just building an army for the war against Ukraine. His military machine is designed for many years of conflict,” Garner concludes.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...