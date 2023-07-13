Map of hostilities for the period July 5-11: Crimean bridge under attack and counter-offensives at the front

July 12, 2023

At the front, there is a game of who will burn more resources. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the enemy in the south, and the invaders launched a large-scale offensive in the Luhansk region. Around Bakhmut, the Russians are burning reserves so that their front does not fail

Luhansk region

The Russians are not abandoning the idea of ​​diverting our main reserves from the offensive in the south and forcing them to be transferred to the defense of the Luhansk region. Therefore, during the week they attacked the Defense Forces in many places. The main blows were concentrated in the west of Svatovo near the village of Novoselovskoye, where the invaders managed to cross the railway line and approach the Kupyansk-Kremennaya highway.

In addition, the enemy continued to advance on almost the entire sector of the front between Svatovo and Kremennaya, especially focusing on advancing in the area of ​​​​Nevsky, Chervonopopovka, Yampolevka, as well as on knocking out our military from the forests south of Kremennaya. For several months now, the situation in these forests has been developing in such a way that the Rashists are slowly squeezing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the south in order to press them against the Siversky Donets, force them to retreat from the front about 20 km and thereby open up the possibility of an attack on Liman and Siversk. However, this is only their intention. In the meantime, our defenders in Belogorovka have been holding back the enemy for more than a year.

Battle for Bakhmut

Just last week, it seemed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were de-occupying two key villages near Bakhmut: Kleshchievka in the south and Berkhovka in the north, because the fighting continued already in the vicinity of these villages. However, the Russians introduced new reserves, because these villages determine how long the rashists can stay in Bakhmut.

The battles for Berkhovka went on for a whole week in oncoming counteroffensives. The occupiers pushed the APU away from the village several times, and our military returned to these positions several times and continued the offensive, which continues to this day. At the same time, a very unpleasant blow for the enemy was the continuation of our offensive on the northern outskirts of Soledar, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced several kilometers in a week. If this success continues, the defense of Bakhmut by the occupiers may collapse earlier than expected.

Having occupied all the key peaks near Kleshchievka, the Defense Forces continued their offensive to the south of this village, as well as to the neighboring villages – Andreevka, Kurdyumovka and Ozaryanovka. Thus, we stretched the line of front-line battles and forced to attract even more Russian resources. The main task is to cut the road Bakhmut – Gorlovka . This will make it possible to take the city into a semi-encirclement and force the invaders to leave the western part of Bakhmut and move to the left bank of Bakhmutka.

In the city itself, street fighting has been going on for the second week …

southern front

In the Zaporozhye region in the Orekhovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several places came close to the main line of defense of the Russians and continue to dismantle it into parts. The key sectors of the fighting were Zherebyanki, which is in the direction of Vasilyevka and Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Tokmak direction, as well as Novopokrovka in the direction of Pologi . At the same time, immediate success can be expected in the area of ​​the villages of Nesteryanka-Kopani , where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are maneuvering and successfully reaching the flanks of the invaders.

In general, in the Orekhovsko-Tokmak direction, the losses of the invaders are so significant that they were forced to bring here their last reserve in southern Ukraine – the 35th Army, which was stationed south of Verbovoye. This is good for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because this area is well covered by artillery.

In the area of ​​Staromlynovka, the Defense Forces occupied a key peak near Staromayorsky. From this side, they are methodically destroying the invaders in this village, and on the other hand, they are trying to break through to the south between Staromayorsky and Priyutny. The occupiers in the Priyutny do not feel very comfortable, because they are already practically in a semi-encirclement from three sides. So it is quite expected that they will soon retreat from this village or stay there forever.

In a similar way, the situation is developing near Novodonetsk, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine have entered the right flank of the enemy and are also trying to encircle the occupiers. However, somewhat to the south, in the Kermenchik region, the Russians have concentrated a significant number of reserves with which they can both defend themselves and try to launch a counteroffensive.

In Berdyansk, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was killed by a Storm Shadow missile attack on the headquarters of the 58th Army.

Attacks on the Crimean bridge

The situation with the de-occupation of the south of Ukraine directly depends on when the Crimean bridge is finally destroyed. Until now, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not had the means to destroy it, because Storm Shadow missiles do not achieve this goal. And just the other day, the Russian Armed Forces announced that they had shot down a Ukrainian S-200 missile in Crimea. This is a missile from a Soviet stationary air defense system, designed to destroy air targets. Ukraine has a large arsenal of S-200 missiles, but has not been able to use them. However, it seems that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to convert these missiles to hit ground targets with a range of 300 and possibly more kilometers. The Russians claim to have shot down an S-200 near Kerch. If this is true, then we can soon expect a whole cannonade, which will stop only when the bridge falls!

The maps were created on the basis of information received from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as from other open and verified sources. At the same time, the maps are not as accurate as possible and only conditionally reflect trends in the war zone. [any maps and other information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not up-to-date, for security reasons–OFP]

