India is now part of Putin’s Axis of Evil. The West must act

Getting the world’s biggest democracy back among the good guys is a very big ask.

12 July 2023 •

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Russian President Vladimir Putin CREDIT: Manish Swarup/AP

What to do about India’s close military and commercial partnership with Russia?

That question has exasperated western policymakers since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February. As the US and its allies imposed tough sanctions on Putin’s regime, rushed to transfer military aid to Kyiv and agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil where its hydrocarbons weren’t banned outright, India has mostly refused to go along.

Whether abstaining at the UN on resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion, increasing imports of Russian crude by a factor of ten last year (with a 400 per cent surge in overall trade volume this year), or continuing to buy Russian arms and military equipment ($13 billion worth in just the last five years), India has steadfastly pursued its own path to balance relations with Russia and its western adversaries.

As India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bluntly put it: “I would like to clarify [that] we do not ask our companies to buy Russian oil…We ask our companies to buy oil [that] is the best option that they can get…It is a sensible policy to go where we get the best deal in the interest of the Indian people, and that is exactly what we are trying to do.”

While it is easy to frame what is happening – and particularly Washington’s acquiescence of India balking its sanctions regime and even helping Russia circumvent it by refining imported Russian crude and reselling it to third countries – in narrow commercial terms, the reality is much more complicated.

In this the US and its allies who wish to quickly detach India from Russia and bring it firmly into the western camp are burdened by historical baggage, practical constraints, and the realities of the balance of power in South Asia which India has sought to maintain since its independence.

In short, there will be no near-term, great decoupling, and Washington especially must engage in delicate, committed diplomacy worthy of a Talleyrand or Metternich to achieve it with New Delhi.

That anywhere from 70 to 80 per cent of India’s military hardware is of Soviet and Russian origin, and two-thirds of arms imports since 1992 came from Russia, is not a historical accident.

The US and its western allies must overcome the lingering ghosts of the Cold War – steadfast US support for Pakistan in its wars with India (including Operation Searchlight and the Bangladesh Liberation War) and a failure to adequately assist India in its early efforts to industrialize and develop after independence.

Then Indian Prime Minister Nehru’s policies alarmed the US and Britain, which attached strict conditions to their companies’ investments in India to protect outside ownership and limit technology sharing (including in weapons sales). The former Soviet Union, by contrast, built mines, steel mills and heavy industrial plants, trained local specialists, and sold arms – often at a loss – with few conditions and limitations.

While India was formally non-aligned during the Cold War and resists joining treaty blocs to this day, many in Washington considered it too sympathetic to Moscow.

As territorial disputes with China led to the Sino-Indian War of 1962, and in the wake of the Sino-Soviet split, the USSR became an even more important partner for India. Russia directly benefits from and continues to develop these legacy ties.

Even as the US seeks to contain China and regards India as essential to that effort, New Delhi fears losing Russia as a Eurasian counterweight to Beijing.

Putin’s setbacks in Ukraine and growing subordination to China over the course of his time in the Kremlin only increase India’s fears that being too tough on Russia now would push it irreversibly into China’s arms – a risk exacerbated by Pakistan’s own economic reliance on China as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

India wishes to contain China and favorably settle ongoing territorial disputes, while retaining freedom of action and gaining respect as an emerging great power. That requires, among other things, substantial investment in its own defense industries. Indian officials have made getting out of the arms import business a priority.

Arms purchases from the US, Israel and France have grown, but not fast enough and ongoing technology transfer restrictions remain a hinderance. And when it comes to Russian oil purchases, India can justifiably accuse its western critics of hypocrisy given that it is buying crude below the G7 price cap and then legally reselling refined fuels made from this Russian crude to Europe.

Plenty of Russian oil is still making its way to western markets through other middlemen, too.

If the Europeans haven’t weaned themselves off Russian hydrocarbons, then it’s hard to see why India should. As Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs himself said: “That India buys Russian oil, it’s normal. And if, thanks to our limitations on the price of oil, India can buy this oil much cheaper, well the less money Russia gets, the better.”

This comes even as negotiations over the continued settlement of Russian oil purchases in Indian rupees have broken down and Russia finds itself increasingly unable, thanks to losses in Ukraine, to supply India with the arms and replacement parts it promised.

Whatever the US and its allies undertake now to comprehensively distance India from Russia, the process may take years if not decades. It will not be enough to substantially reduce Russia’s share of India’s military capacity, but also to replace weapons systems reliant on Russian technology, provide substitute component parts in bulk at lower prices and share more sensitive western technology with the Indians for their own defense industry.

And although America’s commitment to containing China should not be doubted, New Delhi will reasonably expect sizeable concessions and substantive policy changes before it risks losing a Eurasian, continental balancing force in Russia.

Between decades of difficult history, the vagaries of India’s geopolitical position, the practical constraints of India’s complex energy and arms trading relationships and India’s own future global leadership ambitions, the US and its western allies have a long and difficult road ahead.

Boris Ryvkin is the former National Security Advisor to US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX). He tweets at @BRyvkin

