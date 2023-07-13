I don’t think war can last for years – Biden

US President Joseph Biden hopes that the war in Ukraine will not last for years, as resources are limited and Russian President Vladimir Putin will realise that it is not in Russia’s interests.
Source: Joe Biden at a press conference in Helsinki, quoted by European Pravda
Quote from Biden: “Well, I don’t think the war [between Russia and Ukraine – ed.] could go on for years, for two reasons. Number one, I don’t think that the Russians could maintain the war forever in terms of resources and capacity. Number two, I think there is going to be a circumstance where eventually President Putin is going to decide it is not in the interest of Russia, economically, politically, otherwise, to continue this war.”
Details: The American leader has admitted that he cannot predict how the war will end.”My hope is and my expectation is you will see that Ukraine makes significant progress on their offensive,” he said, adding that over time, this will create an opportunity for a negotiated settlement.
Biden has also said that Putin has already lost the war.
Background: On 12 July, speaking in Lithuania, Biden said that Putin had made a mistake by launching an invasion of Ukraine and promised that support for Ukraine would not waver.
Biden also confirmed that he was considering a decision to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.
4 comments
Not very convincing from Biden. I would have been happier had he said, “we will make sure this war will be over with asap.”
second that. Also I wished he said that Putin will not survive, but he probably said this for diplomatic reasons.
Piss weak from the leader of the world’s greatest power.
Number one: wrong; yes they can. They’ve got the BRICS and other shitholes to prop them up.
Number two: “I think there is going to be a circumstance where eventually President Putin is going to decide it is not in the interest of Russia, economically, politically, otherwise, to continue this war.”
Yes that is possible. But ONLY if Biden or his successor (excluding Trumpkov, DiSantis or RFK Jr obviously) create the conditions for it by giving Ukraine everything she needs plus a lot more.
We must do all we can to make sure that it is UNTENABLE for putler and his horde to remain any longer on the sovereign territory of Ukraine! The runt wishes to draw this out along with greedy and unscrupulous enablers. We must NOT allow that to happen.