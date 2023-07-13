French parliament approves sharp increase in military spending caused by war in Ukraine

Oleg Davygora18:46, 07/13/232 minutes.44

The new budget for the period 2024-2030 is more than a third higher than the latest military spending plan of 295 billion euros for 2019-2025.

France’s parliament on Thursday approved a multibillion-dollar increase in military spending through the end of this decade, prompted by Russia’s war in Ukraine and rapidly growing global threats.

According to The Washington Times , President Emmanuel Macron pushed for a budget increase that would spend 413 billion euros ($450 billion), the biggest increase in spending in half a century.

The money will be used to modernize France’s nuclear arsenal, increase spending on intelligence and develop more remote-controlled weapons.

He argued that momentum was needed to secure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.

The new military plan includes doubling the number of military reservists and strengthening cyber defenses, as well as increasing weapons production capacity both to help Ukraine and to ensure that the French armed forces are adequately supplied.

The new budget for the period 2024-2030 is more than a third higher than the latest military spending plan of 295 billion euros for 2019-2025.

The bill received final approval in the divided National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, on Wednesday by a vote of 244 to 37, and it was approved by the Conservative-led Senate on Thursday by a vote of 313 to 17.

Macron’s centrist alliance does not have a majority in either house of parliament, but the military has long lamented military spending cuts, while conservative and far-right parties tend to support defense investment.

Macron is due to speak to defense officials later Thursday, ahead of Bastille Day celebrations that include an elaborate Parisian parade of troops, warplanes and military hardware.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...