Explosions are heard in the city of Mariupol

Explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in the evening of 12 July.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: “There are explosions in the city of Mariupol. The occupiers have started to talk about the operation of the air defence forces; local residents reported a loud sound from the western direction to the east (from Zaporizhzhia towards Livoberezhzhia, the territory of the left bank of the Kalmius river in Mariupol) and a simultaneous attempt to intercept something in the air.”

Details: He also added that the occupiers’ aviation and air defence were actively working over the coast in the Mariupol district.

