Bodies of 19 people who died in Russian captivity returned to Ukraine

13.07.2023 05:40

Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 19 people who died in Russian captivity, four more bodies should be returned in the next few days.

Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner on Persons Gone Missing Under Special Circumstances, said this during a round table meeting at Ukrinform news agency on July 12.

“I want to share such unfortunate examples when a person is in captivity. I brought 19 bodies, they died in captivity. I will bring four more in the coming days. These are people who were in captivity and died there. It’s about what we know, these bodies are returned to us.

But there is such a thing that bodies may not be returned to us,” Kotenko said.As reported, the Unified Register of Missing Persons became operational in Ukraine in May. It already contains data on 24,000 people.

