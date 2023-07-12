Zelenskyy still considers NATO’s decision to be “absurd”, but believes his allies

President Volodymyr Zelensky says he still considers NATO’s decision “unprecedented and absurd”, as he insisted the day before. However, he believed his partners’ promises.

Source: Zelenskyy in response to the question from European Pravda after the NATO summit in Vilnius

Details: Zelensky reiterated that he is now generally satisfied with the summit’s decision. “We’ve got a lot of positive feedback, and we’ve got the unequivocal statement that Ukraine will be in NATO,” he said.

Details: When asked by the European Pravda to clarify his vision of the “conditions” for the start of negotiations, Zelenskyy admitted that at the stage of negotiations, Ukraine wanted to change the decision so that it was only about “security conditions”, but the Alliance did not agree to this. Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the Alliance will not delay Ukraine’s accession due to a lack of reforms.

Quote: “I believe that we will be in NATO as soon as the security situation is stabilised. And this means that at the moment when the war ends, Ukraine will definitely be invited to NATO, and we will be in NATO. I haven’t heard anything else from the leaders of NATO countries.”

It is noteworthy that Zelenskyy also emphasised that he still considers NATO’s decision “unprecedented and absurd“, as he insisted earlier.

Quote: “I haven’t changed my point of view,” he said.

Zelenskyy explained this contradiction by the fact that he believed allies who assured him that Ukraine would be in NATO: “I don’t know if everyone is honest with me and if everyone is truthful. But we must live with faith in our allies”.

Background: Earlier, on Wednesday, Zelenskyy reportedly radically changed his opinion regarding NATO’s decision on Ukraine.

