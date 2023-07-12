Zelenskyy radically changes his opinion regarding NATO’s decision on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of the NATO summit’s recognition that there is no requirement [for Ukraine] to implement a Membership Action Plan.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy during a press conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy called the summit’s outcome important, as it has recognised that Ukraine does not need to implement a Membership Action Plan on its path to membership.

The president thanked NATO members for this recognition.

“The summit results are good, but if there was an invitation, they would be perfect,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Before the summit, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine must receive an invitation to join NATO when security conditions allow.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy harshly criticised discussions about the potential path to Ukraine’s membership of NATO.

(C) 2023 Ukrainska Pravda Picture by UkraineToday.org

Like this: Like Loading...