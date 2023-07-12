Zelenskyy radically changes his opinion regarding NATO’s decision on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of the NATO summit’s recognition that there is no requirement [for Ukraine] to implement a Membership Action Plan.
Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy during a press conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius
Zelenskyy called the summit’s outcome important, as it has recognised that Ukraine does not need to implement a Membership Action Plan on its path to membership.
The president thanked NATO members for this recognition.
“The summit results are good, but if there was an invitation, they would be perfect,” Zelenskyy stressed.
Before the summit, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine must receive an invitation to join NATO when security conditions allow.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy harshly criticised discussions about the potential path to Ukraine’s membership of NATO.
(C) 2023 Ukrainska Pravda
Picture by UkraineToday.org
2 comments
Maybe Zelenskyy’s presenting a happy face now, despite the disappointingly lame result of the Nato meeting, but that’s only for the public, I guess. Because, why should he have changed his views? He had been right along! Even though Biden and Scholz, irrationally concerned about Putin’s reaction, didn’t dare to make a stand for what’s right and fair. Shame on them, but Zelenskkyy can’t afford to get into a serious arguement with countries which deliver many of the needed weapons and ammunitions. So, the Ukrainian President diplomatically bites his tongue now. But I don’t think he’ll easily forget this pathetic show of a lack of political courage. It’s a safe bet there’ll be very critical words in his memoires!
Never Trust Biden