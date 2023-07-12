White House explains why Ukraine was not invited to NATO: We are not ready

Jake Sullivan, the US President’s National Security Advisor, has explained why Ukraine wasn’t invited to join NATO during the Alliance’s summit in Vilnius.

Source: Sullivan in an interview with CNN

Quote: “What the alliance said with one voice last night was we look forward to a future with Ukraine in NATO. We will work with Ukraine along the pathway to NATO. But we are not prepared to invite Ukraine today,” Sullivan said, adding that President Zelenskyy “obviously had a different view of that.”

According to Sullivan, US President Biden “will be straightforward” today with him, but also plans to “listen carefully” to what President Zelensky has to say after he expressed his disappointment with NATO’s decision regarding Ukraine.

Sullivan added that he understood Ukraine’s desire to become a NATO member “as fast as possible,” and stated the situation was “dynamic.”

Background:

Until now, representatives of the member states of the Alliance insisted on the demands for reforms for the accession of Ukraine. In particular, Germany declared the need for Ukraine to fulfil its obligations, despite Zelenskyy’s disappointment.

Zelenskyy himself believes that the conditions for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, put forward by the members of the Alliance in the decision of the summit, concerned security matters. Commenting on NATO’s decision that the invitation to join will come only after “fulfilment of the conditions”, Zelenskyy assured that he has his own understanding of when this will happen.



(C) 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...