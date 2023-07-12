VCHK-OGPU: Shoigu Initiates Purge Of Guilty Generals

They are being held in Matrosskaya Tishina.

A source close to the Russian security forces telegram channel VChK-OGPU said that an entire floor in the Odintsovo courthouse has been set aside for a special isolation sector for guilty generals who are inconvenient for the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergey Shoigu. All information about its inhabitants is kept secret.”

All military VIPs are brought to Odintsovo. There is a special isolator. And with the outbreak of the war, a whole floor was re-equipped for this purpose. The escort of such “bigwigs” is carried out by special forces. Some stay there for a long time. Some are released. Others, after a while, are sent to other isolation facilities. Most often it is not Lefortovo, but the special block of Matrosskaya Tishina,” the Telegram channel writes.

