Ukrainian F-16 pilot training may last up to eight months – Dutch defense minister

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren has predicted that the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jet may last from six to eight months.

She said this at the NATO Public Forum held on the sidelines of the summit in Vilnius, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.At the same time, she said it was difficult to predict how much time it will take to train other personnel, including engineers.

According to her, the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots will begin in Denmark this August, and a regional training center for F-16 fighter pilots will be set up in Romania.

