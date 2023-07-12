The disappearance of the “Armageddon” general: the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation said why Surovikin is unavailable (video)

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk17:25, 12.07.231 min.1245

The general is temporarily unavailable, the State Duma of the Russian Federation claims.

The head of the defense committee of the Russian State Duma, Andriy Kartapolov, named the reason for the disappearance of Russian general Serhii Surovykin (nicknamed “Armageddon”).A Russian deputy told the Shot Telegram channel that Surovikin is allegedly “on vacation.”

“…He is resting now. He is unavailable,” the politician said.It is worth noting that Serhii Surovikin disappeared from the information space after the mutiny of the members of the private military company “Wagner” under the leadership of Yevhen Prigozhin ended abruptly in the Russian Federation at the end of June. Surovikin became an honorary member of this PMC in 2017.

