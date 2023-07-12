Russia doubted the territorial integrity of Iran

Oleg Davigora22:24, 12.07.232 min.684Iran protested the dispute over the ownership of the islands in the Gulf and asked Russia to “correct its position” on the issue.

Iranian authorities urged the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to adjust the position on the Iranian islands at the end of the sixth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Russian Federation in Moscow.

As reported by The Islamic Republic News Agency , on July 10, a meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf was held in Moscow.

The joint statement stressed that “the UAE supports all peace efforts, including efforts to reach a peaceful settlement of the dispute with Iran over the islands of Grand Tomb, Little Tomb and Abu Musa.”

The reason why the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Iran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the joint statement of Russia with the countries of the Arab states of the Gulf, in which the ownership of three islands in the aforementioned Gulf by Iran is questioned.

