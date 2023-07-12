Putin mocked for leaving ‘Laurel and Hardy’ in charge of Ukraine invasion after humiliating setbacks

Ben Wallace claims Vladimir Putin has left ‘Laurel and Hardy’ in charge of the Kremlin’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine

By Georgina Cutler

Ben Wallace claims Vladimir Putin has left “Laurel and Hardy” in charge of the Kremlin’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine.

The Defence Secretary declared Russia is “not as strong as we think it is“ during a savage attack in which he insisted Ukraine is making crucial gains in its counter-offensive.

Wallace also emphasised how the Wagner mercenary group was able to reach within 200km of the Russian capital during an attempted coup in June.

He added that the Russian president has left “Laurel and Hardy”, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Vitaly Gerasimov, running the Ukraine war.

However, Wallace did admit that Ukraine’s counter-offensive is not going as rapid as Western allies hoped.

Speaking at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, he said: “Who would have predicted Prigozhin would march to Moscow? “

“It was another failure of us to read Russia and think Russia is stronger than it is. Russia is not as strong as we think it is. It’s actually very fragile.

“One of their best generals has disappeared. And they’ve kept Laurel and Hardy in charge of the campaign – Gerasimov and Shoigu. That’s good news for Ukraine. That is who you want in charge. It’s not as fast, but it is not as catastrophic and behind schedule”.

Ukrainian troops, who have received modern Western weapons, have been pushing forward in their counter-offensive for over a month.

But, some critics have warned Ukraine is not making enough progress.



Speaking about Prigozhin’s mutiny, Wallace added: “The main line of defence in some parts, the Ukrainians are 300 metres away. And instead of there being lots of Russians behind those lines, there isn’t much behind them.

“The thing about Prigozhin which was interesting is that he managed to get to within 200 kilometres of Moscow and there wasn’t anyone there.

“So I’m not as concerned as some of the voices in the United States because they haven’t committed the reserves, they are still making advances, they are still going forward.

“The Russian Air Force is still not, even though it has numbers of 13 to one, actually managing to make a big difference and Russia are suffering losses every day.

“And some of these towns are getting within HIMARS range. That is going to change Russia’s behaviour”.

Wallace said Kyiv’s ascension into NATO is a matter of “when, not if” but one of the main conditions being imposed by allies – including America – is that the war must be over before they will be allowed to join.

“I got an acceptance basically that NATO belongs in NATO. I don’t think I ever expected Ukraine to come into NATO during a conflict. I don’t think anyone has ever really suggested that,” he said.

“There’s a slight word of caution here, which is whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude.

“My counsel to Ukrainians sometimes is, look, you’re persuading countries to give up their own stocks. And yes, the war is a noble war. Yes, we see it as you fighting a war, not just yourself but our freedoms.

“But sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America. You’ve got to persuade doubting politicians elsewhere.”

