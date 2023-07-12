Norway hands over two NASAMS, 1,000 Black Hornet drones to Ukraine

Norway is handing over two NASAMS units and a thousand Black Hornet drones to Ukraine.

That’s according to the Norwegian Ministry of Defense on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

“Norway donates Ukraine a NASAMS support package containing two additional fire control centers, two launch units and spare parts = ensure endurance, redundancy and flexibility to already donated air defense to Ukraine”, the ministry quoted Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

In addition, Norway is transferring 1,000 Black Hornet nanodrones to Ukraine for surveillance and reconnaissance.

As Ukrinform reported, the Norwegian government will increase the size of the military assistance fund for Ukraine to 10 billion Norwegian kroner this year.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

