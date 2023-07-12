MEDIA: Prigozhin is seriously ill and has met Putin since rebellion

12.07.2023 20:25

Media reports from Russia and around the world have claimed that the Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is seriously ill and is being treated in Moscow where he has met Putin since the rebellion.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Photo: Telegram/concordgroup_official/Media reports suggest that the mercenary leader and owner of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin is seriously ill and is being treated for stomach and intestinal cancer in a Moscow clinic associated with Putin’s daughter.

There have also been several reports that Prigozhin has met Putin since the failed rebellion of 23-24 June 2023.

