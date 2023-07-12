Stefanishyna: NATO summit decision in Vilnius is in line with Ukraine’s minimum program

12.07.2023 18:29

Despite the insufficient ambitiousness of the communiqué of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration process has been given a new impulse.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna said in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“What has been adopted in Vilnius regarding Ukraine now corresponds to our minimum program. Although the text of the statement is not as ambitious as we would like, the process of Ukraine’s integration into NATO has been given a new impulse.

We have upgraded our relations through the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Council format and a multi-year assistance program.

The NATO-Ukraine Council will serve as a platform for joint decision-making,” Stefanishyna said.Stefanishyna noted that intense consultations on the text of the statement, specifically on Ukraine, lasted until the last moment. She thanked each of the allies who advocated for strengthening support for Ukraine and defining its path to membership.

Speaking about the adapted NATO-Ukraine Annual National Program, the Vice Prime Minister noted that a number of provisions of the joint statement of member states on the program raise more questions than answers, so the state will continue to work with the Allies to find clear answers to them.

“The decisions of the NATO Summit in Vilnius regarding Ukraine are (and would be) interim in any case. Our task is to strengthen the existing political dialogue, make it more constructive, so that when the time comes, Ukraine can quickly go through all the necessary procedures for membership without artificial obstacles,” Stefanishyna emphasized.

In addition, the Vice Prime Minister is convinced that the inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held as a meeting of equals and that Ukraine is part of the Euro-Atlantic family.

“The process has begun. The newly created Council should ensure the implementation of decisions on the path to NATO membership,” she summarized.

As reported, during the Vilnius Summit on July 11, NATO member states agreed on a three-part support package to facilitate Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance. This package includes abolishing the requirement to fulfill the MAP, a long-term military assistance program, and the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

The first meeting of the newly established NATO-Ukraine Council is currently underway in Vilnius with the participation of President Zelensky and the leaders of 31 Allies and Sweden.

