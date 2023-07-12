Kremlin calls G7 guarantees for Ukraine ‘threat to Russia’s security’

The Kremlin says long-term security assurances offered by the G7 to Ukraine is a threat to Russia’s security.

“We consider this to be an extreme mistake and potentially very dangerous,” Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, was quied as saying by Russian news agencies in Moscow.

Peskov stated that if the Group of Seven industrialized countries were to provide any kind of commitments to Ukraine, they would be ignoring the international principle of “indivisibility of security.”

“This means that by giving security guarantees to Ukraine, they are violating Russia’s security,” he added.

Moscow still hopes the West will “show wisdom,” warning that without it, European countries would become “much more dangerous for many, many years.

“According to information seen by dpa, the G7 intends to offer Ukraine the supply of modern equipment for its air and naval forces.

Russia invaded its neighbouring country more than 16 months ago.

Peskov also said now is an “ideal time” to maintain high-level relations between Moscow and Beijing, adding that despite the fact that NATO brings “instability and aggression,” Russia and China have “never” formed a bloc against them.

© Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH

Like this: Like Loading...