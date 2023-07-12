Japan to transfer drone detection system to Ukraine

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said that Japan will transfer a drone detection system to Ukraine as part of its assistance to the country amid Russian aggression.

That’s according to nippon.com, Ukrinform reports.

Kishida announced the transfer of the system during a speech at the NATO summit.

It is noted that in March, Kishida visited Ukraine and told President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that Japan would allocate $30 million in aid for non-lethal defense equipment through the NATO trust fund.

This fund will be used to transfer a drone detection system.

In a speech on Wednesday, Kishida noted that the international community is at a historic turning point. Referring to the Group of Seven agreement at the May summit in Japan to resolutely oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, he pledged that Japan would further strengthen cooperation with other countries to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law.

The Japanese leader also noted that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable. He expressed his determination to work to strengthen ties between NATO and its four partners in the Asia-Pacific region – Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

As reported, the second day of the NATO summit is underway in Vilnius, with the main topics being strengthening the Alliance’s deterrence and defense system and continuing to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The first-ever meeting of the newly established NATO-Ukraine Council has begun with the participation of President Zelensky and the leaders of 31 allied countries, as well as Sweden.

