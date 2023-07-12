Frozen conflict is not victory for Ukraine – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that a frozen conflict with Russia is not a victory for Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference in Vilnius, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine wants to return its land back, return security to its territory, as well as return people who were forced to leave the country.

“And I think this is a victory,” he said, stressing that punishment is needed for all those crimes.

“And that is part of justice, and justice is part of victory. In any case, a frozen conflict is not a victory,” the President stressed.

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

