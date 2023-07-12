Erdogan told why he let the commanders of “Azov” go home

Yury Kobzar20:26, 12.07.232 min.1948

The Turkish leader assures that Russia has already changed its mind to take offense at him.

Turkey returned home the commanders of the “Azov” regiment at the request of Ukraine. Ankara did not violate any agreements with Russia with this decision.

This was stated by the country’s President Recep Erdogan at a press conference in Vilnius.

He emphasized that the agreement on the stay of “Azov” commanders in Turkey after their release from captivity was reached on a bilateral basis between Ukraine and Russia.

In this matter, Turkey acted only as a party providing asylum, the Turkish leader said.According to Erdogan, he let the defenders of “Azovstal” go home only because the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked him to do so.

At the same time, Russia quickly changed its negative attitude towards the return of the “Azovs” back home, the Turkish leader claims.

At first, there were some statements from Russia, but then, when they learned about some circumstances, the situation took a positive turn,” Erdogan said, avoiding giving details.

